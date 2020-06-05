Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)?

The shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Capri Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on March 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that CPRI is Outperform in its latest report on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets thinks that CPRI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $17.95. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 269.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.06.

The shares of the company added by 12.02% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.48 while ending the day at $20.04. During the trading session, a total of 7.59 million shares were traded which represents a -26.73% decline from the average session volume which is 5.99 million shares. CPRI had ended its last session trading at $17.89. Capri Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $3.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 67.04, with a beta of 1.91. Capri Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.81, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CPRI 52-week low price stands at $5.42 while its 52-week high price is $39.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Capri Holdings Limited generated 237.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.05%. Capri Holdings Limited has the potential to record 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $250. FBN Securities also rated ZM as Upgrade on June 03, 2020, with its price target of $250 suggesting that ZM could down by -73.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $223.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $121.42/share. It started the day trading at $223.00 and traded between $207.60 and $210.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZM’s 50-day SMA is 155.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 100.36. The stock has a high of $224.46 for the year while the low is $60.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.96%, as 10.37M CPRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.47% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2417.82, while the P/B ratio is 60.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 68.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 200.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more ZM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 1,751,633 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,707,682 shares of ZM, with a total valuation of $1,312,187,376. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more ZM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $969,106,451 worth of shares.

Similarly, Artisan Partners LP decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by 11.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,374,855 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -817,759 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. which are valued at $861,689,150. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 721,641 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,194,437 shares and is now valued at $837,302,049. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.