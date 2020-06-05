Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)?

The shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Airlines Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 22, 2020, to Outperform the AAL stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $10. Stifel was of a view that AAL is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2020. Berenberg thinks that AAL is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.68.

The shares of the company added by 41.10% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $12.63 while ending the day at $16.72. During the trading session, a total of 395.27 million shares were traded which represents a -456.79% decline from the average session volume which is 70.99 million shares. AAL had ended its last session trading at $11.85. AAL 52-week low price stands at $8.25 while its 52-week high price is $34.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The American Airlines Group Inc. generated 631.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 168.68%. American Airlines Group Inc. has the potential to record -15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $61. Barclays also rated IOVA as Initiated on March 04, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that IOVA could surge by 33.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.07% to reach $46.58/share. It started the day trading at $32.33 and traded between $30.51 and $30.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IOVA’s 50-day SMA is 33.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.10. The stock has a high of $41.49 for the year while the low is $17.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.53%, as 13.72M AAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.99% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more IOVA shares, increasing its portfolio by 23.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 2,253,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,670,057 shares of IOVA, with a total valuation of $375,192,333. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IOVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $346,828,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Avoro Capital Advisor LLC increased its Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by 2.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,010,413 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 184,374 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. which are valued at $289,684,778. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 161,123 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,336,571 shares and is now valued at $268,020,758. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.