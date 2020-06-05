Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN), Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)?

The shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on June 01, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $7 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Summit Hotel Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Overweight the INN stock while also putting a $13.50 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. That day the CapitalOne set price target on the stock to $13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that INN is Neutral in its latest report on October 23, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that INN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 246.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.08.

The shares of the company added by 11.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $7.1501 while ending the day at $8.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -3.45% decline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. INN had ended its last session trading at $7.22. INN 52-week low price stands at $2.32 while its 52-week high price is $12.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -184.62%. Summit Hotel Properties Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Wedbush also rated DNLI as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that DNLI could surge by 4.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.32% to reach $28.36/share. It started the day trading at $28.62 and traded between $26.86 and $27.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNLI’s 50-day SMA is 22.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.54. The stock has a high of $30.41 for the year while the low is $12.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.54%, as 8.96M INN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 490.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 18.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Crestline Management LP sold more DNLI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -20.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Crestline Management LP selling -3,894,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,567,736 shares of DNLI, with a total valuation of $340,310,709. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more DNLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $199,576,379 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares by 10.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,731,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 637,192 shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $147,151,749. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 18,332 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,428,812 shares and is now valued at $96,813,830. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.