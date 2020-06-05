Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX), On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)?

The shares of Orion Energy Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Energy Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 04, 2019, to Buy the OESX stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on July 18, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $2.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on August 04, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. ROTH Capital was of a view that OESX is Buy in its latest report on November 05, 2014. Singular Research thinks that OESX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 29, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 106.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.60.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.71 while ending the day at $4.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.58 million shares were traded which represents a -389.17% decline from the average session volume which is 0.32 million shares. OESX had ended its last session trading at $4.89. Orion Energy Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $133.69 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 2.04. Orion Energy Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 OESX 52-week low price stands at $2.15 while its 52-week high price is $6.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Energy Systems Inc. generated 13.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 142.86%. Orion Energy Systems Inc. has the potential to record 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.8617 and traded between $0.7853 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ONDK’s 50-day SMA is 1.0424 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0126. The stock has a high of $4.71 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 30.74%, as 3.55M OESX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of On Deck Capital Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.58M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -78.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Nantahala Capital Management LLC sold more ONDK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Nantahala Capital Management LLC selling -13,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,659,644 shares of ONDK, with a total valuation of $6,848,169. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more ONDK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,696,422 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by 20.49% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,297,916 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,107,313 shares of On Deck Capital Inc. which are valued at $5,200,478. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its On Deck Capital Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,247 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,248,460 shares and is now valued at $5,140,637. Following these latest developments, around 7.10% of On Deck Capital Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.