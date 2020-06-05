Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)?

The shares of Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Noble Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. Noble Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Genprex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1302.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.60.

The shares of the company added by 14.89% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.77 while ending the day at $3.24. During the trading session, a total of 6.66 million shares were traded which represents a -145.67% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. GNPX had ended its last session trading at $2.82. Genprex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 33.20 GNPX 52-week low price stands at $0.23 while its 52-week high price is $7.03.

The Genprex Inc. generated 23.08 million in revenue during the last quarter. Genprex Inc. has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $99. Morgan Stanley also rated INCY as Downgrade on April 29, 2020, with its price target of $94 suggesting that INCY could surge by 1.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $98.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.09% to reach $95.33/share. It started the day trading at $99.345 and traded between $93.48 and $93.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INCY’s 50-day SMA is 93.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 83.71. The stock has a high of $104.81 for the year while the low is $62.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.36%, as 6.52M GNPX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.04% of Incyte Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.32% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baker Bros. Advisors LP bought more INCY shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baker Bros. Advisors LP purchasing 498,444 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 32,477,229 shares of INCY, with a total valuation of $3,171,726,184. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile bought more INCY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,289,248,841 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by 0.08% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,698,324 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -16,053 shares of Incyte Corporation which are valued at $1,923,738,322. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Incyte Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 119,458 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 13,307,643 shares and is now valued at $1,299,624,415. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Incyte Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.