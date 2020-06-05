Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG), Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR)?

The shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Change Healthcare Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Strong Buy the CHNG stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 10, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $19. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CHNG is Outperform in its latest report on November 22, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that CHNG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $16.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.64.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.26% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $11.46 while ending the day at $11.88. During the trading session, a total of 8.58 million shares were traded which represents a -8.8% decline from the average session volume which is 7.89 million shares. CHNG had ended its last session trading at $12.81. Change Healthcare Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 22.74, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CHNG 52-week low price stands at $6.18 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Change Healthcare Inc. generated 3.41 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -40.0%. Change Healthcare Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is now rated as Equal Weight. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.22% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $2.52 and traded between $2.21 and $2.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NR’s 50-day SMA is 1.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $8.08 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.28 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.55%, as 2.13M CHNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -48,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,248,499 shares of NR, with a total valuation of $20,270,203. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,298,234 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by 2.64% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,293,023 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -197,472 shares of Newpark Resources Inc. which are valued at $11,158,325. In the same vein, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its Newpark Resources Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 166,870 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,137,270 shares and is now valued at $6,330,023. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Newpark Resources Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.