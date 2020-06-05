Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH), SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.92 while ending the day at $1.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.0 million shares were traded which represents a 27.1% incline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. AMRH had ended its last session trading at $2.30. Ameri Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 AMRH 52-week low price stands at $0.63 while its 52-week high price is $10.50.

The Ameri Holdings Inc. generated 1.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -166.67%.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on July 11, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.885 and traded between $0.8101 and $0.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SCYX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8519 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9626. The stock has a high of $1.44 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.12%, as 2.19M AMRH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.38% of SCYNEXIS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Federated Global Investment Manag… bought more SCYX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… purchasing 488,888 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,099,300 shares of SCYX, with a total valuation of $18,430,825.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SCYNEXIS Inc. shares by 0.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,777,224 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 14,726 shares of SCYNEXIS Inc. which are valued at $2,680,021. In the same vein, Kingdon Capital Management LLC increased its SCYNEXIS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,043 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,670,487 shares and is now valued at $2,577,020. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of SCYNEXIS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.