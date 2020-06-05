Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on XpresSpa Group Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA), Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 3700.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.97.

The shares of the company added by 75.93% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.41 while ending the day at $1.90. During the trading session, a total of 229.38 million shares were traded which represents a -641.13% decline from the average session volume which is 30.95 million shares. XSPA had ended its last session trading at $1.08. XSPA 52-week low price stands at $0.05 while its 52-week high price is $5.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The XpresSpa Group Inc. generated 2.18 million in revenue during the last quarter. XpresSpa Group Inc. has the potential to record -9.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) is now rated as Buy. Morgan Stanley also rated QUOT as Initiated on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that QUOT could surge by 33.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.03% to reach $11.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.63 and traded between $7.13 and $7.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QUOT’s 50-day SMA is 6.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.39. The stock has a high of $11.99 for the year while the low is $4.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.91%, as 1.83M XSPA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Quotient Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 728.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.99% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Miller Value Partners LLC sold more QUOT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Miller Value Partners LLC selling -173,422 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,271,923 shares of QUOT, with a total valuation of $52,212,407. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more QUOT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,704,434 worth of shares.

Similarly, Trigran Investments, Inc. increased its Quotient Technology Inc. shares by 63.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,400,174 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,098,091 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. which are valued at $38,773,249. Following these latest developments, around 5.70% of Quotient Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.