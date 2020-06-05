Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)?

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Johnson Rice in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Barclays was of a view that SLCA is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that SLCA is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 351.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.87.

The shares of the company added by 12.62% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.13 while ending the day at $3.57. During the trading session, a total of 2.64 million shares were traded which represents a -5.51% decline from the average session volume which is 2.5 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $3.17. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.99, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $0.79 while its 52-week high price is $14.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 144.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 566.67%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $450. Wells Fargo also rated DXCM as Initiated on May 14, 2020, with its price target of $420 suggesting that DXCM could surge by 5.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $365.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.74% to reach $363.56/share. It started the day trading at $364.83 and traded between $340.34 and $344.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DXCM’s 50-day SMA is 336.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 238.62. The stock has a high of $428.59 for the year while the low is $118.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.49%, as 5.73M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.36% of DexCom Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 216.61, while the P/B ratio is 33.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.69%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more DXCM shares, increasing its portfolio by 24.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,706,475 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,653,640 shares of DXCM, with a total valuation of $2,900,700,128. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DXCM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,854,109,004 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its DexCom Inc. shares by 5.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,835,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 253,390 shares of DexCom Inc. which are valued at $1,620,845,522. In the same vein, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its DexCom Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 293,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,536,748 shares and is now valued at $1,520,717,930. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of DexCom Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.