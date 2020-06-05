Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY), IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)?

The shares of Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 20, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Skyline Champion Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sector Perform the SKY stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. SunTrust was of a view that SKY is Buy in its latest report on January 31, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SKY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 29, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -34.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.30.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $24.18 while ending the day at $24.30. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a -2.02% decline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. SKY had ended its last session trading at $26.05. Skyline Champion Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.35 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 29.69, with a beta of 2.83. Skyline Champion Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 SKY 52-week low price stands at $10.82 while its 52-week high price is $37.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Skyline Champion Corporation generated 209.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Skyline Champion Corporation has the potential to record 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on August 17, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Noble Financial also rated IEC as Upgrade on August 28, 2014, with its price target of $6 suggesting that IEC could surge by 21.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.10/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.11% to reach $11.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.65 and traded between $8.85 and $9.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IEC’s 50-day SMA is 7.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.49. The stock has a high of $9.57 for the year while the low is $5.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 50669.2 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.41%, as 47,928 SKY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of IEC Electronics Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.79, while the P/B ratio is 2.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 28.07K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 19.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Solas Capital Management LLC bought more IEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Solas Capital Management LLC purchasing 102,014 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 713,397 shares of IEC, with a total valuation of $5,164,994. Punch & Associates Investment Man… meanwhile sold more IEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,571,336 worth of shares.

Similarly, Clayton Partners LLC decreased its IEC Electronics Corp. shares by 28.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 583,798 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -233,633 shares of IEC Electronics Corp. which are valued at $4,226,698. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its IEC Electronics Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 199,621 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 490,008 shares and is now valued at $3,547,658. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of IEC Electronics Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.