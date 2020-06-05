Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL), BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)?

The shares of Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fossil Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on August 05, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $12. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on February 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that FOSL is Market Perform in its latest report on February 08, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that FOSL is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.17.

The shares of the company added by 14.44% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.63 while ending the day at $4.36. During the trading session, a total of 3.48 million shares were traded which represents a -127.26% decline from the average session volume which is 1.53 million shares. FOSL had ended its last session trading at $3.81. Fossil Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FOSL 52-week low price stands at $2.69 while its 52-week high price is $14.11.

The Fossil Group Inc. generated 200.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 97.33%.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $78. Oppenheimer also rated BL as Upgrade on January 17, 2020, with its price target of $75 suggesting that BL could down by -17.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $79.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.24% to reach $63.67/share. It started the day trading at $79.95 and traded between $73.655 and $74.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BL’s 50-day SMA is 60.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 55.27. The stock has a high of $79.69 for the year while the low is $38.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.35%, as 4.26M FOSL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.69% of BlackLine Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 635.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.76% over the past 90 days while it gained 43.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 76,403 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,084,119 shares of BL, with a total valuation of $248,069,388. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more BL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $242,907,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. F. Dent & Co., Inc. decreased its BlackLine Inc. shares by 14.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,028,196 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -500,603 shares of BlackLine Inc. which are valued at $183,932,625. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its BlackLine Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 40,816 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,781,401 shares and is now valued at $168,942,297. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of BlackLine Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.