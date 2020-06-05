Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)?

The shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Duluth Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Robert W. Baird advised investors in its research note published on May 07, 2019, to Outperform the DLTH stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from William Blair Markets when it published its report on April 05, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by DA Davidson in its report released on March 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. DA Davidson was of a view that DLTH is Buy in its latest report on January 24, 2019. William Blair thinks that DLTH is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 131.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.11.

The shares of the company added by 20.70% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.71 while ending the day at $6.53. During the trading session, a total of 0.97 million shares were traded which represents a -175.51% decline from the average session volume which is 0.35 million shares. DLTH had ended its last session trading at $5.41. Duluth Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $220.78 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.28, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 1.04. Duluth Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DLTH 52-week low price stands at $2.82 while its 52-week high price is $17.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Duluth Holdings Inc. generated 0.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 130.67%. Duluth Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on May 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $205. BMO Capital Markets also rated OKTA as Upgrade on April 13, 2020, with its price target of $155 suggesting that OKTA could down by -30.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $195.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.57% to reach $142.29/share. It started the day trading at $197.6999 and traded between $184.60 and $186.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OKTA’s 50-day SMA is 157.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 128.75. The stock has a high of $205.71 for the year while the low is $88.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.08%, as 8.15M DLTH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.14% of Okta Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 49.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… bought more OKTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… purchasing 363,594 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,737,658 shares of OKTA, with a total valuation of $1,624,607,655. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OKTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,525,542,014 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Okta Inc. shares by 0.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,715,402 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,011 shares of Okta Inc. which are valued at $1,469,940,323. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Okta Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,026,364 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,779,639 shares and is now valued at $874,459,381. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Okta Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.