Is It Crazy To Buy Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) And EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

The shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Dawson James in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. Dawson James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JMP Securities advised investors in its research note published on October 07, 2019, to Mkt Outperform the SRNE stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on June 28, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $14.25. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on January 16, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Rodman & Renshaw was of a view that SRNE is Buy in its latest report on May 22, 2017. FBR & Co. thinks that SRNE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 177.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.81.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.76% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.82 while ending the day at $3.86. During the trading session, a total of 16.68 million shares were traded which represents a 35.69% incline from the average session volume which is 25.93 million shares. SRNE had ended its last session trading at $4.14. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 SRNE 52-week low price stands at $1.39 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. generated 21.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.64/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.99% to reach $7.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.335 and traded between $5.695 and $6.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EZPW’s 50-day SMA is 4.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.68. The stock has a high of $10.20 for the year while the low is $3.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.63%, as 9.19M SRNE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.70% of EZCORP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 684.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 36.09% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EZPW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.32% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -351,432 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,774,706 shares of EZPW, with a total valuation of $43,538,354.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its EZCORP Inc. shares by 1.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,336,951 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 55,269 shares of EZCORP Inc. which are valued at $24,286,926. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its EZCORP Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,674 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,273,582 shares and is now valued at $18,332,059. Following these latest developments, around 3.50% of EZCORP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.