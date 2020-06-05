Is It Crazy To Buy Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) And Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

The shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 11, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Potbelly Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Hold the PBPB stock while also putting a $5 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Hold rating by Maxim Group in its report released on May 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Maxim Group was of a view that PBPB is Buy in its latest report on February 26, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that PBPB is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.47.

The shares of the company added by 25.00% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.85. During the trading session, a total of 2.05 million shares were traded which represents a -455.42% decline from the average session volume which is 0.37 million shares. PBPB had ended its last session trading at $2.28. Potbelly Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 PBPB 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.32 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Potbelly Corporation generated 45.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 93.75%. Potbelly Corporation has the potential to record -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $3.06 and traded between $2.86 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FBIO’s 50-day SMA is 2.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.01. The stock has a high of $3.20 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 488797.96 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 31.36%, as 642,085 PBPB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 42.36% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Opaleye Management, Inc. bought more FBIO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.13% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Opaleye Management, Inc. purchasing 4,900 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,830,000 shares of FBIO, with a total valuation of $8,081,300. Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more FBIO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,858,768 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Fortress Biotech Inc. shares by 8.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,788,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,632 shares of Fortress Biotech Inc. which are valued at $3,773,163. In the same vein, Opus Point Partners Management LL… increased its Fortress Biotech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 379,521 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 613,551 shares and is now valued at $1,294,593. Following these latest developments, around 27.90% of Fortress Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.