Is It Crazy To Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) And Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

The shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on June 04, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Plug Power Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Outperform the PLUG stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. B. Riley FBR was of a view that PLUG is Buy in its latest report on March 14, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that PLUG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 168.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.52.

The shares of the company added by 19.90% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 32.85 million shares were traded which represents a -180.5% decline from the average session volume which is 11.71 million shares. PLUG had ended its last session trading at $4.17. Plug Power Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 PLUG 52-week low price stands at $1.86 while its 52-week high price is $6.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Plug Power Inc. generated 131.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Plug Power Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. Berenberg also rated DRNA as Initiated on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that DRNA could surge by 41.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.63% to reach $33.56/share. It started the day trading at $20.70 and traded between $19.11 and $19.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DRNA’s 50-day SMA is 20.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.25. The stock has a high of $27.68 for the year while the low is $11.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.25%, as 3.38M PLUG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.95% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 672.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -0.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The RTW Investments LP bought more DRNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 18.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The RTW Investments LP purchasing 1,088,906 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,963,135 shares of DRNA, with a total valuation of $137,173,760. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more DRNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,512,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1,344.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,870,016 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,602,192 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $76,239,315. In the same vein, Ecor1 Capital LLC increased its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,296 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,346,301 shares and is now valued at $65,922,130. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.