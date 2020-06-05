Is It Crazy To Buy Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) And Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $41.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 342.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 87.73.

The shares of the company added by 55.61% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.72 while ending the day at $3.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.86 million shares were traded which represents a -3146.8% decline from the average session volume which is 0.12 million shares. MREO had ended its last session trading at $1.96. MREO 52-week low price stands at $0.69 while its 52-week high price is $4.98.

The Mereo BioPharma Group plc generated 37.76 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on June 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $220. Telsey Advisory Group also rated DECK as Reiterated on May 22, 2020, with its price target of $200 suggesting that DECK could down by -9.87% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $212.58/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.04% to reach $185.67/share. It started the day trading at $213.04 and traded between $200.01 and $204.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DECK’s 50-day SMA is 151.05 while its 200-day SMA stands at 157.84. The stock has a high of $214.04 for the year while the low is $78.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.07%, as 1.31M MREO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.92, while the P/B ratio is 5.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DECK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -112,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,893,643 shares of DECK, with a total valuation of $430,458,333. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more DECK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $408,317,043 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,620,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,721 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation which are valued at $389,827,960. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,003 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,083,156 shares and is now valued at $161,130,287. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.