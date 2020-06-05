Is It Crazy To Buy Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) And RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)

The shares of Biomerica Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its latest research note that was published on January 04, 2018. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7.50 price target. B. Riley FBR Inc. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biomerica Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 164.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.25% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.35 while ending the day at $5.43. During the trading session, a total of 0.6 million shares were traded which represents a 66.48% incline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. BMRA had ended its last session trading at $6.05. Biomerica Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 BMRA 52-week low price stands at $2.05 while its 52-week high price is $23.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Biomerica Inc. generated 2.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Biomerica Inc. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on May 12, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $1.23 and traded between $0.9601 and $1.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RAVE’s 50-day SMA is 0.8019 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.6690. The stock has a high of $3.23 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 34922.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.39%, as 33,040 BMRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.25% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 340.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.10 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.93% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Newcastle Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,235,539 shares of RAVE, with a total valuation of $4,424,030. BBRC Asset Management Ltd. meanwhile sold more RAVE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $549,500 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares by 1.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 241,393 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,500 shares of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. which are valued at $203,977. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.