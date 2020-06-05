Is A Downturn Overdue? Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK), MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)?

The shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on October 19, 2017. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Gabelli & Co advised investors in its research note published on December 21, 2016, to Buy the NAK stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Canaccord Adams Markets when it published its report on April 07, 2009. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that NAK is Outperform in its latest report on January 30, 2008.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 271.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.97.

The shares of the company added by 12.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.13 while ending the day at $1.30. During the trading session, a total of 6.14 million shares were traded which represents a -53.59% decline from the average session volume which is 4.0 million shares. NAK had ended its last session trading at $1.16. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 NAK 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $1.50.

The Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. generated 5.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on June 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $253. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated MDB as Reiterated on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $150 suggesting that MDB could down by -60.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $233.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.95% to reach $137.25/share. It started the day trading at $235.87 and traded between $217.75 and $220.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDB’s 50-day SMA is 171.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 147.11. The stock has a high of $243.92 for the year while the low is $93.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.78%, as 9.20M NAK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 18.74% of MongoDB Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.18M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.06%. Looking further, the stock has raised 38.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 54.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more MDB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -49 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,949,918 shares of MDB, with a total valuation of $1,126,790,205. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more MDB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $974,058,395 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem… increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by 35.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,952,289 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,302,221 shares of MongoDB Inc. which are valued at $802,914,616. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MongoDB Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 90,879 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,145,361 shares and is now valued at $672,087,379. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of MongoDB Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.