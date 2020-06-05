Is A Downturn Overdue? MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)?

The shares of MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MFA Financial Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1. The stock was given Mkt Outperform rating by JMP Securities in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.25. Wedbush was of a view that MFA is Outperform in its latest report on October 10, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that MFA is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 625.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.45.

The shares of the company added by 19.59% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.90 while ending the day at $2.32. During the trading session, a total of 53.12 million shares were traded which represents a -51.43% decline from the average session volume which is 35.08 million shares. MFA had ended its last session trading at $1.94. MFA Financial Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.98, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.51, with a beta of 1.51. MFA 52-week low price stands at $0.32 while its 52-week high price is $8.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 19.05%. MFA Financial Inc. has the potential to record 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is now rated as Mkt Perform. DA Davidson also rated PLNT as Reiterated on June 03, 2020, with its price target of $86 suggesting that PLNT could down by -7.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.70% to reach $68.46/share. It started the day trading at $75.94 and traded between $73.18 and $73.55 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLNT’s 50-day SMA is 56.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.44. The stock has a high of $88.77 for the year while the low is $23.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.46%, as 9.48M MFA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.87% of Planet Fitness Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLNT shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 178,423 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,464,693 shares of PLNT, with a total valuation of $510,674,929. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PLNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $439,585,073 worth of shares.

Similarly, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by 560.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,359,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,850,629 shares of Planet Fitness Inc. which are valued at $202,667,353. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Planet Fitness Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 67,130 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,269,733 shares and is now valued at $197,262,992. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Planet Fitness Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.