Is A Downturn Overdue? Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN), Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 7.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.88.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.79% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.12 while ending the day at $2.15. During the trading session, a total of 4.35 million shares were traded which represents a -468.59% decline from the average session volume which is 0.77 million shares. CAN had ended its last session trading at $2.41. Canaan Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 CAN 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.00.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on January 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.52 and traded between $0.43 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.3989 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.3861. The stock has a high of $3.72 for the year while the low is $0.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1575039.45 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -44.24%, as 878,242 CAN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.42% of Novan Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 40.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.14% over the last six months.

Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NOVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,081,411 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by 153.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,576,667 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 955,859 shares of Novan Inc. which are valued at $584,943. In the same vein, CIBC World Markets, Inc. increased its Novan Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,024,807 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,024,807 shares and is now valued at $380,203. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Novan Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.