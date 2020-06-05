Is A Downturn Overdue? Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)?

The shares of Avalara Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $120 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avalara Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on October 11, 2019. That day the Mizuho set price target on the stock to $90. Canaccord Genuity was of a view that AVLR is Buy in its latest report on August 26, 2019. Stifel thinks that AVLR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 100.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.04% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $99.28 while ending the day at $101.47. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -30.66% decline from the average session volume which is 1.05 million shares. AVLR had ended its last session trading at $109.15. Avalara Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 AVLR 52-week low price stands at $55.50 while its 52-week high price is $111.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avalara Inc. generated 450.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.11%. Avalara Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Maxim Group also rated WSR as Reiterated on March 05, 2018, with its price target of $16 suggesting that WSR could surge by 27.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.98% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $7.75 and traded between $6.77 and $7.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WSR’s 50-day SMA is 5.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.28. The stock has a high of $14.65 for the year while the low is $4.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.92%, as 1.31M AVLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.32% of Whitestone REIT shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.63, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 514.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WSR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -114,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,025,175 shares of WSR, with a total valuation of $40,850,687. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WSR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $29,534,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Capital Management LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by 2.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,301,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 54,586 shares of Whitestone REIT which are valued at $15,603,756. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Whitestone REIT shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 378,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,981,177 shares and is now valued at $13,432,380. Following these latest developments, around 5.90% of Whitestone REIT stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.