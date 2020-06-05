Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) move up 14.04% this morning: DK Price Rally Looks Real

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares fell to a low of $19.49 before closing at $22.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.89 million, which was 63.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.43M. DK’s previous close was $20.16 while the outstanding shares total 73.44M. The firm has a beta of 2.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.05, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 1.63. The DK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.79 and a $44.08 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 14.04% on 06/04/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Delek US Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DK, the company has in raw cash 784.9 million on their books with 72.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1956100000 million total, with 1626900000 million as their total liabilities.

DK were able to record -343.3 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -170.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -154.1 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Delek US Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 1.82 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -20.79% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.4%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.30 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DK attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C bought 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.39, for a total value of 3,075,300. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, ICAHN CARL C now bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,746,548. Also, 10% Owner, Delek US Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 11. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.02 per share, with a total market value of 4,979,078. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman / President / CEO, Yemin Ezra Uzi now holds 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 985,793. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

2 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Delek US Holdings Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.80.