Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) previous close was $74.27 while the outstanding shares total 245.60M. The firm has a beta of 0.32, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.86, and a growth ratio of 3.53. CHD’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.34% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $73.83 before closing at $73.28. Intraday shares traded counted 0.75 million, which was 61.0% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.93M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.02, with weekly volatility at 2.02% and ATR at 1.75. The CHD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.98 and a $80.99 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Church & Dwight Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $18.24 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHD, the company has in raw cash 1.05 billion on their books with 971.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1828800000 million total, with 1769000000 million as their total liabilities.

CHD were able to record 219.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 890.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 236.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. recorded a total of 1.17 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.34% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 1.8%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 633.2 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 532.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 245.60M with the revenue now reading 0.94 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.76 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHD attractive?

In related news, President and CEO, FARRELL MATTHEW sold 24,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.02, for a total value of 1,836,568. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Craigie James now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,537,850. Also, President and CEO, FARRELL MATTHEW sold 117 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 02. The shares were price at an average price of 76.06 per share, with a total market value of 8,899. Following this completion of acquisition, the E.V.P. Finance & C.F.O., Dierker Richard A now holds 25,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,898,002. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

5 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $74.67.