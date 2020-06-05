Are Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) has a beta of 2.35. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.13, with weekly volatility at 12.26% and ATR at 0.11. The CLUB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.30 and a $3.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.38% on 06/04/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.72 before closing at $0.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was -15.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 686.63K. CLUB’s previous close was $0.78 while the outstanding shares total 26.77M.

Investors have identified the Leisure company Town Sports International Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.81 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CLUB, the company has in raw cash 18.81 million on their books with 178.63 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 32801000 million total, with 328009000 million as their total liabilities.

CLUB were able to record 14.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -29.06 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 30.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Town Sports International Holdings Inc. (CLUB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Town Sports International Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 115.96 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.14% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 54.68 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 61.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.77M with the revenue now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.43 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLUB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLUB attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Ajmera Nitin sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.78, for a total value of 1,589. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Ajmera Nitin now sold 2,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,244. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Walsh Patrick bought 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 03. The shares were price at an average price of 1.50 per share, with a total market value of 6,450,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Ajmera Nitin now holds 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,297. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.80%.