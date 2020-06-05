Analysts Turn Mixed On Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.98.

The shares of the company added by 16.03% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.1201 while ending the day at $0.15. During the trading session, a total of 89.25 million shares were traded which represents a -71.14% decline from the average session volume which is 52.15 million shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.13. Top Ships Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $13.60.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on January 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $76. JMP Securities also rated DOCU as Reiterated on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that DOCU could down by -54.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $147.45/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.01% to reach $90.46/share. It started the day trading at $148.64 and traded between $138.54 and $140.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DOCU’s 50-day SMA is 109.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.23. The stock has a high of $152.00 for the year while the low is $43.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.35%, as 7.26M TOPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of DocuSign Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.88 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.59%. Looking further, the stock has raised 58.08% over the past 90 days while it gained 98.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more DOCU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -1,266,253 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,190,162 shares of DOCU, with a total valuation of $2,324,419,470. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DOCU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,327,390,115 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its DocuSign Inc. shares by 5.59% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,715,353 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 355,757 shares of DocuSign Inc. which are valued at $703,433,227. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its DocuSign Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 831 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,482,157 shares and is now valued at $679,005,946. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of DocuSign Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.