Analysts Turn Mixed On Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW), Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

The shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tidewater Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Argus Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2016. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on August 10, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1. Iberia was of a view that TDW is Sector Perform in its latest report on May 27, 2016. Scotia Howard Weil thinks that TDW is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 04, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.65.

The shares of the company added by 22.28% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.39 while ending the day at $6.64. During the trading session, a total of 0.52 million shares were traded which represents a -31.35% decline from the average session volume which is 0.4 million shares. TDW had ended its last session trading at $5.43. Tidewater Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.28, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 TDW 52-week low price stands at $4.09 while its 52-week high price is $24.30.

The Tidewater Inc. generated 187.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.44%.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $135.00 and traded between $128.01 and $129.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RETA’s 50-day SMA is 149.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 164.05. The stock has a high of $257.96 for the year while the low is $70.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.23%, as 3.39M TDW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.71% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 338.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.03%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.08% over the last six months.

This move now sees The CPMG, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,063,567 shares of RETA, with a total valuation of $484,533,757. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more RETA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $477,789,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,186,223 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 52,511 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $345,773,030. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 27,774 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,762,935 shares and is now valued at $278,825,800. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.