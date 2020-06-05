Analysts Turn Mixed On Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR), Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

The shares of Schrodinger Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $43 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Schrodinger Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Hold the SDGR stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $65.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $61.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 150.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $63.63 while ending the day at $63.81. During the trading session, a total of 0.69 million shares were traded which represents a 32.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.02 million shares. SDGR had ended its last session trading at $68.74. SDGR 52-week low price stands at $25.50 while its 52-week high price is $75.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Schrodinger Inc. has the potential to record -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity published a research note on August 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. It started the day trading at $5.72 and traded between $5.00 and $5.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATEC’s 50-day SMA is 4.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.57. The stock has a high of $7.93 for the year while the low is $2.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.34%, as 3.06M SDGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.57% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 658.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cerity Partners LLC bought more ATEC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cerity Partners LLC purchasing 77,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,399,975 shares of ATEC, with a total valuation of $10,871,887. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ATEC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,822,913 worth of shares.

Similarly, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by 8.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,891,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 151,295 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,569,510. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Alphatec Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,226 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,838,451 shares and is now valued at $8,328,183. Following these latest developments, around 14.10% of Alphatec Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.