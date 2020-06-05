Analysts Turn Mixed On DPW Holdings Inc. (AMEX:DPW), Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 181.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -90.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.06.

The shares of the company added by 19.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.49. During the trading session, a total of 4.51 million shares were traded which represents a -219.57% decline from the average session volume which is 1.41 million shares. DPW had ended its last session trading at $1.25. DPW Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 DPW 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $15.16.

The DPW Holdings Inc. generated 0.49 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $62. Guggenheim also rated ARNA as Initiated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $95 suggesting that ARNA could surge by 7.37% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $68.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.72% to reach $70.55/share. It started the day trading at $68.52 and traded between $64.331 and $65.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARNA’s 50-day SMA is 50.61 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.43. The stock has a high of $69.75 for the year while the low is $32.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.65%, as 4.23M DPW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.53% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 795.40K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.83% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more ARNA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.60% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 74,768 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,750,631 shares of ARNA, with a total valuation of $232,638,400. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ARNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $224,101,362 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,545,499 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -100,395 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $173,623,086. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 43,910 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,888,611 shares and is now valued at $92,485,281. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.