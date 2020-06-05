Analysts Turn Mixed On Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV), Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

The shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on August 02, 2017. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $10 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on November 02, 2016, to Buy the BGFV stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on October 06, 2016. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $16.50. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on August 03, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Stifel was of a view that BGFV is Buy in its latest report on February 08, 2016. Deutsche Bank thinks that BGFV is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 266.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.51% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.73.

The shares of the company dipped by -12.82% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $2.21 while ending the day at $2.38. During the trading session, a total of 3.17 million shares were traded which represents a -353.87% decline from the average session volume which is 0.7 million shares. BGFV had ended its last session trading at $2.73. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.75, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BGFV 52-week low price stands at $0.65 while its 52-week high price is $4.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation generated 44.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%.

Investment analysts at Wunderlich published a research note on April 14, 2014 where it informed investors and clients that Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5. It started the day trading at $0.7414 and traded between $0.68 and $0.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLBS’s 50-day SMA is 0.6602 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2568. The stock has a high of $3.17 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 390256.76 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.02%, as 487,899 BGFV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.15% of Globus Maritime Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.01%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.62% over the last six months.

Virtu Financial BD LLC meanwhile sold more GLBS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Globus Maritime Limited shares by 13.64% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 25 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3 shares of Globus Maritime Limited which are valued at $18. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Globus Maritime Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,700 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 0 shares and is now valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 46.24% of Globus Maritime Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.