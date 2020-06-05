Analysts Turn Mixed On Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

The shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Neutral the ATRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on September 27, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on September 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Citigroup was of a view that ATRA is Neutral in its latest report on June 04, 2019. ROTH Capital thinks that ATRA is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.45.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.56% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $9.56 while ending the day at $9.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.81 million shares were traded which represents a -32.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.37 million shares. ATRA had ended its last session trading at $10.57. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.30 ATRA 52-week low price stands at $4.52 while its 52-week high price is $24.75.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. generated 70.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on July 31, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $1.79 and traded between $1.50 and $1.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVIV’s 50-day SMA is 1.4984 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.8663. The stock has a high of $31.62 for the year while the low is $1.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 46219.12 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 140.87%, as 111,328 ATRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 713.97K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sabby Capital LLC bought more NVIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 1,358.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sabby Capital LLC purchasing 443,531 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 476,191 shares of NVIV, with a total valuation of $695,239. Heights Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $667,429 worth of shares.

Similarly, Armistice Capital LLC increased its InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares by 761.84% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 254,597 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 225,056 shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. which are valued at $371,712. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 21,813 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 46,365 shares and is now valued at $67,693. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.