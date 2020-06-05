Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP), Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

The shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $0.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.34.

The shares of the company added by 32.60% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.2857 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 60.67 million shares were traded which represents a -504.32% decline from the average session volume which is 10.04 million shares. TTNP had ended its last session trading at $0.27. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 TTNP 52-week low price stands at $0.14 while its 52-week high price is $1.96.

The Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 8.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -533.33%. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Immunomedics Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Goldman also rated IMMU as Upgrade on April 24, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that IMMU could surge by 13.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.49/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.16% to reach $34.90/share. It started the day trading at $31.995 and traded between $29.55 and $30.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IMMU’s 50-day SMA is 26.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.17. The stock has a high of $35.47 for the year while the low is $8.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.46%, as 29.24M TTNP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.95% of Immunomedics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 82.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Avoro Capital Advisor LLC bought more IMMU shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Avoro Capital Advisor LLC purchasing 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,250,000 shares of IMMU, with a total valuation of $797,475,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more IMMU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $496,280,055 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Immunomedics Inc. shares by 1.39% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,340,715 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 182,583 shares of Immunomedics Inc. which are valued at $405,290,922. In the same vein, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its Immunomedics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,455,292 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,954,266 shares and is now valued at $332,790,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Immunomedics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.