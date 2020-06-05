Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL), The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on August 13, 2019. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seadrill Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2016. JP Morgan was of a view that SDRL is Underweight in its latest report on January 15, 2016. Credit Suisse thinks that SDRL is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.92. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -12.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.08% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.55% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.28 while ending the day at $0.30. During the trading session, a total of 7.28 million shares were traded which represents a -346.76% decline from the average session volume which is 1.63 million shares. SDRL had ended its last session trading at $0.34. SDRL 52-week low price stands at $0.34 while its 52-week high price is $5.00.

The Seadrill Limited generated 1.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Seadrill Limited has the potential to record -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $9.43 and traded between $8.29 and $9.36 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAC’s 50-day SMA is 6.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.86. The stock has a high of $35.63 for the year while the low is $4.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.33 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.31%, as 48.03M SDRL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 33.80% of The Macerich Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.65, while the P/B ratio is 0.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 29.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.53% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Bo… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,286,237 shares of MAC, with a total valuation of $173,948,190. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more MAC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $141,232,190 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Macerich Company shares by 1.49% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,466,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 168,073 shares of The Macerich Company which are valued at $85,654,598. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its The Macerich Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,860,301 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,884,261 shares and is now valued at $81,305,430. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of The Macerich Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.