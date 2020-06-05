Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY), LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

The shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $10 price target. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realogy Holdings Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on March 10, 2020, to Neutral the RLGY stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Negative rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $6. Stephens was of a view that RLGY is Equal-Weight in its latest report on June 10, 2019. Compass Point thinks that RLGY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 256.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.58.

The shares of the company added by 13.37% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $6.59 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 6.11 million shares were traded which represents a -63.8% decline from the average session volume which is 3.73 million shares. RLGY had ended its last session trading at $6.58. Realogy Holdings Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 RLGY 52-week low price stands at $2.09 while its 52-week high price is $13.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 250.91%. Realogy Holdings Corp. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. The Benchmark Company also rated LPSN as Reiterated on February 14, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that LPSN could surge by 8.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $35.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.51% to reach $36.86/share. It started the day trading at $35.68 and traded between $33.57 and $33.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPSN’s 50-day SMA is 28.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.29. The stock has a high of $45.21 for the year while the low is $14.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.79%, as 8.51M RLGY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.50% of LivePerson Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.73%. Looking further, the stock has raised 46.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more LPSN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -301,977 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,553,333 shares of LPSN, with a total valuation of $204,766,792. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more LPSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $176,674,758 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its LivePerson Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,370,525 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 89,681 shares of LivePerson Inc. which are valued at $152,510,369. In the same vein, Granahan Investment Management, I… increased its LivePerson Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 697,633 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,224,801 shares and is now valued at $77,201,736. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of LivePerson Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.