Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

The shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been pegged with a rating of Peer Perform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ProPetro Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on March 17, 2020. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $7.25. Tudor Pickering was of a view that PUMP is Hold in its latest report on March 11, 2020. Raymond James thinks that PUMP is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 10, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 316.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.25.

The shares of the company added by 21.72% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $4.60 while ending the day at $5.66. During the trading session, a total of 5.75 million shares were traded which represents a -91.64% decline from the average session volume which is 3.0 million shares. PUMP had ended its last session trading at $4.65. ProPetro Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 PUMP 52-week low price stands at $1.36 while its 52-week high price is $21.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.21 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ProPetro Holding Corp. generated 149.04 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. ProPetro Holding Corp. has the potential to record 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.37/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.41% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $70.2503 and traded between $64.21 and $67.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FVRR’s 50-day SMA is 43.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.65. The stock has a high of $73.50 for the year while the low is $17.11. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.26%, as 1.53M PUMP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.42% of Fiverr International Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 642.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.75%. Looking further, the stock has raised 110.22% over the past 90 days while it gained 205.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… sold more FVRR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ion Asset Management (Israel) Ltd… selling -3,981 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,084,946 shares of FVRR, with a total valuation of $42,562,432. Excellence Investments Ltd. meanwhile bought more FVRR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,161,440 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 44.81% of Fiverr International Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.