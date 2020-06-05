Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA), RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on April 29, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the PLYA stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the Macquarie set price target on the stock to $10. SunTrust was of a view that PLYA is Buy in its latest report on August 28, 2018.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 209.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 80.59.

The shares of the company added by 11.67% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.51 while ending the day at $4.02. During the trading session, a total of 2.87 million shares were traded which represents a -122.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $3.60. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.30 while its 52-week high price is $8.59.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 69.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on June 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $315. BTIG Research also rated RNG as Initiated on April 16, 2020, with its price target of $265 suggesting that RNG could down by -1.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $270.93/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.23% to reach $251.14/share. It started the day trading at $272.87 and traded between $251.00 and $254.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNG’s 50-day SMA is 242.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 191.16. The stock has a high of $292.48 for the year while the low is $110.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.59%, as 6.07M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.01% of RingCentral Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.66% over the past 90 days while it gained 52.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more RNG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -55,542 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,135,829 shares of RNG, with a total valuation of $2,316,341,001. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RNG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,600,383,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by 22.24% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,636,642 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,326,168 shares of RingCentral Inc. which are valued at $1,059,611,796. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its RingCentral Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 45,984 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,676,273 shares and is now valued at $840,138,669. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of RingCentral Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.