Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX), Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a – while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 304.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.85% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.02 while ending the day at $1.03. During the trading session, a total of 0.7 million shares were traded which represents a 67.65% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. HX had ended its last session trading at $1.13. Hexindai Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.10 HX 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $2.60.

The Hexindai Inc. generated 25.88 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on October 03, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) is now rated as Outperform.

A look at its technical shows that CIM’s 50-day SMA is 8.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.98. The stock has a high of $22.99 for the year while the low is $6.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.45%, as 30.33M HX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.01% of Chimera Investment Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.55 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CIM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -511,609 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,414,112 shares of CIM, with a total valuation of $135,307,650. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $82,945,519 worth of shares.

Similarly, Thornburg Investment Management, … increased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,643,555 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 20,048 shares of Chimera Investment Corporation which are valued at $67,160,422. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its Chimera Investment Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,687,010 shares and is now valued at $28,648,068. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Chimera Investment Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.