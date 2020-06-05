Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG), SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

The shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on May 01, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $27 price target. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Air Transport Services Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Loop Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Hold the ATSG stock while also putting a $20.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 20, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Imperial Capital was of a view that ATSG is Outperform in its latest report on March 05, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that ATSG is worth Positive rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $26.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 73.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.39.

The shares of the company added by 8.20% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $22.20 while ending the day at $22.91. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -112.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. ATSG had ended its last session trading at $21.17. Air Transport Services Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 19.51, with a beta of 0.85. Air Transport Services Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.60, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 ATSG 52-week low price stands at $13.20 while its 52-week high price is $25.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Air Transport Services Group Inc. generated 71.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 37.21%. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SkyWest Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.45% to reach $44.43/share. It started the day trading at $41.25 and traded between $37.14 and $40.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SKYW’s 50-day SMA is 27.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.14. The stock has a high of $66.52 for the year while the low is $10.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.47%, as 1.30M ATSG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.67% of SkyWest Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.53%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -34.69% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SKYW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -176,039 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,039,370 shares of SKYW, with a total valuation of $217,868,502. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SKYW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $171,715,738 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by 1.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,203,473 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -69,015 shares of SkyWest Inc. which are valued at $130,097,489. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its SkyWest Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 550,347 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,185,577 shares and is now valued at $67,643,608. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of SkyWest Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.