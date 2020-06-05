Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG), Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

The shares of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $96 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of 10x Genomics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Buy the TXG stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 07, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TXG is Buy in its latest report on October 07, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that TXG is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 70.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $92.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.23% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $78.52 while ending the day at $79.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.29 million shares were traded which represents a -70.26% decline from the average session volume which is 0.76 million shares. TXG had ended its last session trading at $85.91. 10x Genomics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.90 TXG 52-week low price stands at $45.11 while its 52-week high price is $108.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The 10x Genomics Inc. generated 372.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. 10x Genomics Inc. has the potential to record -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.67 and traded between $1.47 and $1.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RIG’s 50-day SMA is 1.2768 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8843. The stock has a high of $7.28 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 90.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.90%, as 88.21M TXG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.33% of Transocean Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 34.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RIG shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,150,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,178,713 shares of RIG, with a total valuation of $70,628,753. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more RIG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $66,182,024 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Transocean Ltd. shares by 2.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 48,526,690 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,100,239 shares of Transocean Ltd. which are valued at $62,114,163. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Transocean Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 16,638,922 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 42,752,604 shares and is now valued at $54,723,333. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Transocean Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.