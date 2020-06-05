Air Lease Corporation (AL) moved down -26.1% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shares fell to a low of $33.09 before closing at $34.51. Intraday shares traded counted 2.71 million, which was -24.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.17M. AL’s previous close was $34.56 while the outstanding shares total 113.47M. The firm has a beta of 2.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.86, and a growth ratio of 0.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 74.01, with weekly volatility at 5.78% and ATR at 2.06. The AL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.41 and a $49.96 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.14% on 06/04/20.

Investors have identified the Rental & Leasing Services company Air Lease Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Air Lease Corporation (AL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 753381000 million total, with 491251000 million as their total liabilities.

AL were able to record -503.37 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 415.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 234.02 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Air Lease Corporation (AL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Air Lease Corporation recorded a total of 511.39 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.87% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -7.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 511.39 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 339.71 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 113.47M with the revenue now reading 1.17 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AL attractive?

In related news, EVP & Managing Director, Asia, Chen Jie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 26. The sale was performed at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 1,160,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LARSEN MARSHALL O now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 121,780. Also, Director, KRONGARD CHERYL GORDON bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 09. The shares were price at an average price of 32.62 per share, with a total market value of 97,845. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, McCaw Susan now holds 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 98,504. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.00%.

9 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Air Lease Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $41.14.