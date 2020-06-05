2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP), Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)

The shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Sidoti in its latest research note that was published on June 02, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $11 price target. Sidoti wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tupperware Brands Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. B. Riley & Co. was of a view that TUP is Neutral in its latest report on January 31, 2017. B. Riley & Co. thinks that TUP is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 28, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 47.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 331.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 77.75.

The shares of the company added by 28.17% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.895 while ending the day at $4.96. During the trading session, a total of 6.56 million shares were traded which represents a -136.1% decline from the average session volume which is 2.78 million shares. TUP had ended its last session trading at $3.87. TUP 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $20.97.

The Tupperware Brands Corporation generated 174.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.84 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -988.89%. Tupperware Brands Corporation has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on June 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is now rated as Market Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated CIEN as Downgrade on May 13, 2020, with its price target of $51 suggesting that CIEN could down by -8.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.21% to reach $49.88/share. It started the day trading at $56.4887 and traded between $52.905 and $53.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CIEN’s 50-day SMA is 47.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.55. The stock has a high of $57.19 for the year while the low is $30.58. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 38.27%, as 4.94M TUP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.25% of Ciena Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.48, while the P/B ratio is 3.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.55%. Looking further, the stock has raised 25.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CIEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 123,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,594,083 shares of CIEN, with a total valuation of $674,976,339. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CIEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $609,124,016 worth of shares.

Similarly, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Ciena Corporation shares by 0.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,277,405 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -22,312 shares of Ciena Corporation which are valued at $197,829,981. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Ciena Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,038,125 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,255,893 shares and is now valued at $196,835,051. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Ciena Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.