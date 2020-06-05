2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN), Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

The shares of Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Superior Energy Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned In-line rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on March 09, 2020.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.22.

The shares of the company added by 12.96% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.05 while ending the day at $1.22. During the trading session, a total of 0.95 million shares were traded which represents a -221.64% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. SPN had ended its last session trading at $1.08. SPN 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $19.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.78 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Superior Energy Services Inc. generated 252.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -271.79%. Superior Energy Services Inc. has the potential to record -12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on August 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.67% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.54 and traded between $3.31 and $3.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OXSQ’s 50-day SMA is 2.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.83. The stock has a high of $6.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 315329.18 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.50%, as 405,198 SPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.87% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 575.02K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.74%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.93% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 8.26% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.