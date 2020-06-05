2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB), 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 306.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.43% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 89.58.

The shares of the company added by 121.07% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.50 while ending the day at $1.87. During the trading session, a total of 4.51 million shares were traded which represents a -1947.73% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. LUB had ended its last session trading at $0.85. Luby’s Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 LUB 52-week low price stands at $0.46 while its 52-week high price is $2.65.

The Luby’s Inc. generated 13.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Luby’s Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at William Blair published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) is now rated as Outperform. Wells Fargo also rated ONEM as Initiated on February 25, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that ONEM could down by -44.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.02% to reach $22.17/share. It started the day trading at $33.59 and traded between $30.64 and $31.99 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.00 for the year while the low is $15.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.20%, as 6.19M LUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.76% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.86%.

Maverick Capital Ltd. meanwhile bought more ONEM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $146,914,414 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of 1Life Healthcare Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.