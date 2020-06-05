2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX), Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)

The shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $4 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $6.25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HLX is Neutral in its latest report on March 09, 2020. Johnson Rice thinks that HLX is worth Buy rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 331.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 84.02.

The shares of the company added by 11.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.67 while ending the day at $4.27. During the trading session, a total of 5.53 million shares were traded which represents a -17.2% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. HLX had ended its last session trading at $3.83. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 HLX 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $10.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. generated 211.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.57%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.41% to reach $39.83/share. It started the day trading at $60.7146 and traded between $56.68 and $57.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APPN’s 50-day SMA is 46.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.54. The stock has a high of $64.72 for the year while the low is $29.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.81%, as 10.14M HLX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.47% of Appian Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.20M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.63%. Looking further, the stock has raised 16.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 38.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought more APPN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchasing 220,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,809,473 shares of APPN, with a total valuation of $356,658,632. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more APPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,729,106 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Appian Corporation shares by 2.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,048,237 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 82,215 shares of Appian Corporation which are valued at $139,212,984. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Appian Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 26,809 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,174,605 shares and is now valued at $99,314,210. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Appian Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.