2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Wolfe Research in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2020. Wolfe Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hawaiian Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on April 01, 2020, to Hold the HA stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Susquehanna in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. Cowen was of a view that HA is Market Perform in its latest report on October 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that HA is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $12.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.68.

The shares of the company added by 14.81% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $17.07 while ending the day at $19.46. During the trading session, a total of 3.07 million shares were traded which represents a -68.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. HA had ended its last session trading at $16.95. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 HA 52-week low price stands at $7.55 while its 52-week high price is $31.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Hawaiian Holdings Inc. generated 600.61 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.99 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 266.22%. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.14% to reach $27.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.82 and traded between $16.70 and $16.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMPL’s 50-day SMA is 17.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.42. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $14.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.49%, as 3.59M HA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.22% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.96, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.44 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 72,372 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,914,238 shares of SMPL, with a total valuation of $149,183,386. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more SMPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,211,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by 31.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,951,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,200,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company which are valued at $93,326,350. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,104 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,621,193 shares and is now valued at $87,109,488. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of The Simply Good Foods Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.