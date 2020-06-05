2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 26, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $21 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Chembio Diagnostics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on March 04, 2020, to Speculative Buy the CEMI stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Speculative Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $5. The Benchmark Company was of a view that CEMI is Speculative Buy in its latest report on August 11, 2016. The Benchmark Company thinks that CEMI is worth Speculative Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $24.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 271.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.32% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $8.15 while ending the day at $8.36. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a 25.09% incline from the average session volume which is 1.32 million shares. CEMI had ended its last session trading at $9.02. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 CEMI 52-week low price stands at $2.25 while its 52-week high price is $15.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Chembio Diagnostics Inc. generated 11.24 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.0%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Citigroup also rated EPR as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that EPR could down by -29.75% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.93/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.18% to reach $31.36/share. It started the day trading at $40.71 and traded between $35.71 and $40.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 26.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.61. The stock has a high of $80.50 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.15%, as 6.14M CEMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 23.34%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.66% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -582,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,411,526 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $335,727,095. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,722,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,089,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,558 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $90,903,416. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,057,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,861,783 shares and is now valued at $84,193,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.