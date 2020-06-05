2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS), Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $453.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 720.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.71% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.64.

The shares of the company added by 17.29% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.36 while ending the day at $1.56. During the trading session, a total of 24.04 million shares were traded which represents a -124.07% decline from the average session volume which is 10.73 million shares. UAVS had ended its last session trading at $1.33. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 UAVS 52-week low price stands at $0.19 while its 52-week high price is $5.15.

The AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. generated 0.36 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on May 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. B. Riley FBR also rated AVID as Initiated on November 15, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that AVID could surge by 26.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.84% to reach $10.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.9242 and traded between $7.32 and $7.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AVID’s 50-day SMA is 6.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.16. The stock has a high of $10.79 for the year while the low is $4.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.93%, as 3.42M UAVS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.38% of Avid Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 705.20K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 17.45%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Impactive Capital LP bought more AVID shares, increasing its portfolio by 36.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Impactive Capital LP purchasing 1,450,484 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,451,418 shares of AVID, with a total valuation of $38,268,954. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more AVID shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,096,751 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by 3.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,801,752 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -87,403 shares of Avid Technology Inc. which are valued at $19,668,299. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Avid Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 32,899 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,867,771 shares and is now valued at $13,111,752. Following these latest developments, around 8.20% of Avid Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.