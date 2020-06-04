Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) move up 2.45% this morning: VG Price Rally Looks Real

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) previous close was $9.81 while the outstanding shares total 243.63M. The firm has a beta of 0.53. VG’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.45% on 06/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $9.82 before closing at $10.05. Intraday shares traded counted 2.48 million, which was 40.32% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.16M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 71.48, with weekly volatility at 3.59% and ATR at 0.38. The VG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.18 and a $13.75 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Vonage Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.48 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 193066000 million total, with 224635000 million as their total liabilities.

VG were able to record -0.38 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 19.48 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 2.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vonage Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 297.46 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 6.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 293.61 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 3.85 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 243.63M with the revenue now reading -0.02 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VG attractive?

In related news, Chief Product Officer, PATEL JAYESH sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 9.12, for a total value of 54,720. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Citron Jeffrey A now sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 815,820. Also, Director, Citron Jeffrey A sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 31. The shares were price at an average price of 9.71 per share, with a total market value of 809,173. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Citron Jeffrey A now holds 83,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 820,840. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.20%.

11 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vonage Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.13.