U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) is down -6.76% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 77.60, with weekly volatility at 15.24% and ATR at 0.70. The PRTS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.00 and a $8.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.78 million, which was -474.99% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 483.22K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -7.95% on 06/03/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.76 before closing at $7.76. PRTS’s previous close was $8.43 while the outstanding shares total 36.87M. The firm has a beta of 2.44.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $279.67 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PRTS, the company has in raw cash 14.15 million on their books with 1.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 82200000 million total, with 78164000 million as their total liabilities.

PRTS were able to record 12.25 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 14.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. recorded a total of 87.82 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 14.89% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 28.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 58.04 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 29.78 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.87M with the revenue now reading -0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.00 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PRTS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PRTS attractive?

In related news, CTO, Gomes Sanjiv bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.11, for a total value of 49,770. As the purchase deal closes, the VP, General Counsel, Gomez Alfredo now bought 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,622. Also, VP, General Counsel, Gomez Alfredo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.99 per share, with a total market value of 29,950. Following this completion of disposal, the VP, General Counsel, Gomez Alfredo now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,640. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.90%.

3 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PRTS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.00.