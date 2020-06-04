Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL), Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO)

The shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $158 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Quidel Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2020, to Equal Weight the QDEL stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 23, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $80. Barclays was of a view that QDEL is Overweight in its latest report on January 22, 2018. CL King thinks that QDEL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $165.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 204.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.17% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $158.20 while ending the day at $159.88. During the trading session, a total of 0.78 million shares were traded which represents a 13.39% incline from the average session volume which is 0.9 million shares. QDEL had ended its last session trading at $168.60. Quidel Corporation currently has a market cap of $6.42 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 78.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.84, with a beta of 1.10. Quidel Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 QDEL 52-week low price stands at $52.49 while its 52-week high price is $210.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Quidel Corporation generated 108.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 73.91%. Quidel Corporation has the potential to record 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO) is now rated as Neutral. Dougherty & Company also rated ATRO as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $38 suggesting that ATRO could down by -26.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.23% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.54 and traded between $9.6865 and $11.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATRO’s 50-day SMA is 8.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.33. The stock has a high of $44.34 for the year while the low is $6.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 700023.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.57%, as 689,033 QDEL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.58% of Astronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 423.93K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.90%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The International Value Advisers LLC sold more ATRO shares, decreasing its portfolio by -9.29% during the last quarter. This move now sees The International Value Advisers LLC selling -351,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,427,621 shares of ATRO, with a total valuation of $30,780,037. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ATRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,701,368 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by 6.02% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,726,262 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -110,569 shares of Astronics Corporation which are valued at $15,501,833. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Astronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,044 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,707,887 shares and is now valued at $15,336,825. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Astronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.