Two Stocks To Tuck Away: National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN), New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

The shares of National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Retail Properties Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on October 10, 2019, to Buy the NNN stock while also putting a $75 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $55. Raymond James was of a view that NNN is Outperform in its latest report on January 08, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that NNN is worth Sector Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.69.

The shares of the company added by 9.26% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $34.30 while ending the day at $36.80. During the trading session, a total of 2.42 million shares were traded which represents a -15.59% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. NNN had ended its last session trading at $33.68. National Retail Properties Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.49, with a beta of 0.63. NNN 52-week low price stands at $24.04 while its 52-week high price is $59.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.23%. National Retail Properties Inc. has the potential to record 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on November 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.18 and $3.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNR’s 50-day SMA is 2.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.93. The stock has a high of $8.35 for the year while the low is $1.72. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.33%, as 1.02M NNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.47, while the P/B ratio is 1.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 859.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SNR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -77,826 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,008,652 shares of SNR, with a total valuation of $39,748,638. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SNR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,871,461 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by 0.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,989,058 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,382 shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. which are valued at $19,823,782. In the same vein, Omega Advisors, Inc. decreased its New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 317,652 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,853,200 shares and is now valued at $16,064,092. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.